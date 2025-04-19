BOS Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,390,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after buying an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $68,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,359,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $806,523.90. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,066. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

