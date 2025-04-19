Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $780.88 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $780,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

