BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,670 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,670 shares during the period. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,974,000. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,504,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,772,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,291,000 after acquiring an additional 454,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,320,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 352,704 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

