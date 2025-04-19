Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 214,335 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 214,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $707,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

