Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 25,036 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in SAP were worth $24,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $257.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.47 and a 200 day moving average of $255.11. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.