Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2,500,761 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500,761 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,304,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 610,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after buying an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,577,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

