Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.80% of Baker Hughes worth $1,135,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,089 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

