Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,757,100 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 4,243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.9 days.

Ocado Group Stock Up 2.6 %

OCDGF stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

