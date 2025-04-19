ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ParkerVision Price Performance

PRKR stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. ParkerVision has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

