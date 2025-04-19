Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.73% of Extra Space Storage worth $548,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

