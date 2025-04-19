Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Truist Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:TFC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Truist Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
