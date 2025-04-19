Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Truist Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Truist Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

