Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $2.30 on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Puma to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

