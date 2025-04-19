Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Rises By 40.4%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Orpea Stock Performance

ORPEF opened at $6.60 on Friday. Orpea has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

