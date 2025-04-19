TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $67.17 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00022873 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00005640 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00004885 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000624 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001239 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,096,384,632 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.