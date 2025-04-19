Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) One Day Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $2.95 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00002945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

