MAGIC Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $10.79 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,685,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,267,770 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

