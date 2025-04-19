Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average is $162.11. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $181.30.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers isolation valves, pressure control valves; leak detection with tracer gases, air, and leak detection solutions; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and diaphragm pumps.

