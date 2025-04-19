Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.0 days.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance
Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average is $162.11. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $181.30.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.