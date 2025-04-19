Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.42 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and $25.42 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 49,756,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

