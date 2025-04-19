Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $1.15 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $5,736.37 and approximately $18,992.25 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 1.15737963 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $21,694.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

