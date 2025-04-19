Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.65 Billion Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,652,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

