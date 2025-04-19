Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304,533 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 8.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $3,021,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

