Capital Research Global Investors Sells 565,523 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,431,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565,523 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $1,471,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.37 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

