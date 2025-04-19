Capital International Sarl Purchases 7,936 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $262.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.62 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.54 and its 200-day moving average is $239.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

