Capital World Investors Has $2.72 Billion Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,937,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,298,046 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.11% of Halliburton worth $2,717,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after buying an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after buying an additional 1,748,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 5.0 %

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.51 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

