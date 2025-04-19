Capital World Investors Has $4.34 Billion Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $4,344,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.87.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $367.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.29. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

