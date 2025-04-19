Capital World Investors Acquires 891,977 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,282,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.