General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

