Capital World Investors Purchases 323,636 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,564,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE URI opened at $590.80 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

