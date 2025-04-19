Capital World Investors Acquires 841,167 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 13.38% of Restaurant Brands International worth $2,829,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,095.04. This trade represents a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

