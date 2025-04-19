Capital World Investors Purchases 27,291 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,092,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.14% of FirstEnergy worth $3,106,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.6 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

View Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.