Claret Asset Management Corp Invests $234,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 27,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,540.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 151,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 497.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,825,000 after purchasing an additional 325,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

DECK opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.56. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

