Claret Asset Management Corp Buys New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,330.68. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,906 shares of company stock worth $24,671,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

