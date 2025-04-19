Claret Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after buying an additional 7,053,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after buying an additional 228,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,751,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,334,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,757,000 after buying an additional 190,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.45%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

