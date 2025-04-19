Claret Asset Management Corp Sells 2,289 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.5% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

