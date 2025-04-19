Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Takes $439,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

