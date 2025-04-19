Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 0.3% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $809,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

