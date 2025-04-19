Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%.
Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance
WABC stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97.
Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
