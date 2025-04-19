Claret Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,414 shares during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp owned 10.38% of Quipt Home Medical worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.