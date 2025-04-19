Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New $216,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

