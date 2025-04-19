Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Utz Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

