Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Utz Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.
Utz Brands Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Utz Brands Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
