Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Cut by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 110,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

VRTX opened at $489.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.76 and a 200-day moving average of $465.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

