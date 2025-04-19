iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

