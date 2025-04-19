Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,185 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.