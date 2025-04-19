Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $219.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

