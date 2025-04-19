Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.90.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $264.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.