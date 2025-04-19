Coastline Trust Co Purchases Shares of 16,669 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.