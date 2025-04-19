XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,836 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $1,022,338.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,568.12. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,271 shares of company stock worth $32,021,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $27.24 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

