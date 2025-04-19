Jump Financial LLC Sells 87,666 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 399.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 810,104 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 336,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MUR opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $46.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

