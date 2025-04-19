Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

