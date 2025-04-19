Commerce Bank Sells 6,526 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.